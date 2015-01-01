Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aim: To study the study the impact of negative factors of professional activities on the health of law enforcement officers.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: The research involved 89 law enforcement officers (58 men, and 31 women) who served for a year in practical police units after graduating from a higher educational institution.



METHODS: analysis and generalization of scientific and methodological literature, anthropometry, physiometry, testing, and statistical methods. The health status was assessed by body mass index, Robinson index, and vital index.



RESULTS: Results: It was found that the body mass index of law enforcement officers for one year of service in practical units deteriorated in both men and women by 1.3 kg/m2 and 0.9 kg/m2, respectively. More negative changes were observed in men. At the same time, after one year of service, the number of men with overweight (27.5 %) and even obesity of the first (13.9 %) and second (5.2 %) degrees increased significantly. In women, the changes were less pronounced. The dynamics of Robinson and vital indices, as well as the level of physical fitness, were also negative.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The results of the research indicate a negative impact of professional factors in terms of professional activities on the health of law enforcement officers. It has been found that adherence to the principles of a healthy lifestyle, in particular, a regimen of rationally organized motor activity, is an important area in combating the impact of negative factors of professional activities on the health of law enforcement officers.

Language: en