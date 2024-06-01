Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Women veterans are at increased risk for suicide and experience a high prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempt (SA) history. Knowledge regarding SI/SA correlates among women veterans who use reproductive health care services is limited, inhibiting development of evidence-based, gender-sensitive suicide prevention programming tailored to meet women veterans' needs and preferences. This study aimed to 1) describe the prevalence and characteristics of SI and SA among women veterans using Veterans Health Administration (VHA) reproductive health care services and 2) provide an initial exploration of associations between fertility-, pregnancy-, and parenting-related factors with SI and SA to guide future research.



METHODS: Post-9/11 women veterans (n = 352) who used VHA reproductive health care in fiscal year 2018 completed a cross-sectional survey on reproductive health, mental health, and parenting.



RESULTS: Approximately 30% and 12% experienced SI and SA(s), respectively, after military service; 10% reported past-month SI. Infertility, pregnancy loss, age at first pregnancy, and parental status were not significantly associated with SI or SA history, although notable effect sizes were observed for infertility and age at first pregnancy; further research is warranted. Among parents, parental functioning was not associated with SI/SA, but lower parental satisfaction was significantly associated with past-month SI (prevalence ratio, 3.36; 95% confidence interval, 1.19-9.46; adjusting for demographics, military characteristics, mental health symptoms).



CONCLUSIONS: Postmilitary SI and SA(s) are common among women veterans accessing VHA reproductive health care services. Those with low parental satisfaction may be at particularly high risk.



FINDINGS can guide future research and inform clinical care to facilitate suicide prevention.

Language: en