|
Citation
|
Nie XY, Dong XX, Lu H, Li DL, Zhao CH, Huang Y, Pan CW. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e660.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39112944
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Due to the high prevalence of multimorbidity and realistic health service demands for fall prevention, there is growing interest in the association between multimorbidity and falls. Our study aimed to identify multimorbidity patterns among Chinese older adults and explore the association between multimorbidity patterns and falls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Older adults; China; Patterns; China/epidemiology; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Falls; *Independent Living/trends; *Multimorbidity/trends; Chronic Disease/epidemiology; Multimorbidity