Abstract

Ecstasy (3,4-methylenedioxymethyl-amphetamine, MDMA) is an illicit drug that has found widespread use. It is mostly used by adolescents and young adults, particularly during intense and prolonged dance parties for its mood-enhancing properties. Despite these pleasurable effects, users may have potentially serious side effects including death. One of the serious side effects is rhabdomyolysis, which can proceed to severe acute kidney failure. Due to different personal characteristics, some individuals taking the same dose of MDMA may experience more adverse effects than others. Individuals who experience adverse effects are more likely to experience them with each use. Our patient used MDMA two times in his life, and on each occasion, he had severe rhabdomyolysis with severe acute kidney injury (AKI) requiring temporary hemodialysis. Health professionals should screen all adolescents and young adults for illicit drug use during each encounter and counsel them against it.

Language: en