Abstract

The objective of this paper is to review how the mental and psychological well-being of the adolescent athlete population may be impacted by sports injuries, specifically the development of their personal identities. To answer this question, we conducted a narrative review using keywords such as "adolescence," "psychological," "injury," and "sport" in the PubMed database. When conducting the research, we included sources from the past 15 years in order to gain a more present and accurate analysis of our question, and no countries were excluded from our population. Through our research, we identified risk factors that contribute to the rising psychological stress on adolescents. The return to sport was also found to be primarily affected by implied psychological illnesses such as self-confidence and identity, along with parental and coach guidance through the rehabilitation process. Despite the lack of research, scientists work to pursue additional psychological interventions to ensure the emotional well-being of adolescent athletes. Through this review, we aim to inform athletes, coaches, parents, and pediatricians about psychological issues that they may face as they continue to pursue their respective roles in sports. This study also paves a path for future research concerning potential interventions to prevent such psychological issues and ensure both physical and mental health for young athletes.

