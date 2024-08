Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fnins.2024.1349436.].







A corrigendum on

Binocular balance across spatial frequency in anisomyopia



by Jiang, N., Zheng, Y., Chen, M., Zhou, J., and Min, S. H. (2024). Front. Neurosci. 18:1349436. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2024.1349436



In the published article, there were errors in Figures 6C, 7A. Although the x-axis indicated the absolute value of interocular SER (spherical equivalent refraction) difference, some points were negative. The correct versions of Figures 6, 7 are shown below. Figure captions and the associated statistical results are the same as before.

