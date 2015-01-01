Abstract

Overloaded trucks have long posed a threat to the road safety. To assess truck payload more effectively, this study focus on tire temperature data obtained through infrared thermal imaging. It is feasible to analyse the payload by monitoring one single representative tire. Tire sidewall surface is the best area for data extraction. Truck overload caused significant increase of gas temperature in tires, as well as external temperature. The internal temperature can be calculated with real gas equation of state. By studying the relationship between internal gas temperature of tire and payload, it is demonstrated that monitoring the temperature of tire sidewall surface is an innovative, remote, and real-time method to assess the payload situation of moving trucks.

Language: en