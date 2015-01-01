SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patel S, Marrone W, Vignona P. HSS J. 2024; 20(3): 431-436.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1177/15563316241247202

PMID

39108446

PMCID

PMC11299323

Abstract

Implementing return-to-sport (RTS) testing should be an integral component of rehabilitation for young athletes who have undergone anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, but there are no universally accepted standards for such testing. In this article, we highlight our institution's use of a structured and evidence-based approach to guide RTS decision-making for athletes, coaches, surgeons, therapists, and parents, with an emphasis on reducing the likelihood of reinjury after ACL reconstruction surgery.


Language: en

Keywords

pediatrics; knee; rehabilitation; sports; ACL; ligament reconstruction; lower extremity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print