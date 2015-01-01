|
Citation
|
Adhia A, Lucas R, Richey AE, Rogers M, Van Wagner N, Dils L, Rivara FP, Bekemeier B. J. Sch. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39112017
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Schools are important contexts for preventing sexual violence (SV) among adolescents. Evaluating whether programming is effective requires surveying youth about SV experiences. However, school communities often have concerns about asking students, particularly those in middle school, about these experiences. This study sought to understand the types of concerns that school district leaders have related to surveying middle school students about SV and to identify ways to mitigate these concerns.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; middle school; sexual violence; school board members; superintendents; surveys