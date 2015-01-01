Abstract

BACKGROUND: Statistics indicate a high prevalence of TBI in South Africa, with many individuals with TBI not returning to work. The lack of return to work among TBI survivors is particularly due to factors such as injury severity, preinjury educational and occupational status, and age at injury. However, in addition to the above factors, there was the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the de-escalation of nonessential outpatient services in order to assist with curbing the spread of the virus.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of the article is to explore the experiences and perceptions of TBI survivors about accessing vocational rehabilitation during the COVID-19 pandemic and how this has affected their worker roles.



METHOD: A descriptive, explorative qualitative research design was used, and semistructured interviews were conducted to collect data. The authors subsequently analysed the transcribed data using a thematic analysis approach. The COREQ (consolidated criteria for reporting qualitative research) checklist was used as a reporting guideline. Ten TBI survivors and two individuals working in the public health sector participated in this study. Two semistructured interviews were conducted with each research participant.



RESULTS: Three themes emanated from the study, namely, Theme 1: "The barriers to accessing rehabilitation during the COVID-19 pandemic" represents the participants' barriers to accessing rehabilitation programmes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Theme 2: "Lack of rehabilitation negatively influenced the individual with TBI occupational performance" describes how the lack of OT rehabilitation during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the participants' quality of life. Theme 3: "Factors that facilitated access to rehabilitation during the COVID-19 pandemic" describes the factors that facilitated access to OT rehabilitation services during the COVID-19 pandemic.



CONCLUSION: The study found that there were barriers and facilitators to accessing occupational therapy rehabilitation during the COVID-19 pandemic for TBI survivors. More research needs to be conducted to explore the efficacy of telehealth/telemedicine for occupational therapy rehabilitation and the role of the occupational therapist in global pandemics.

Language: en