Abstract

BACKGROUND: Earlier statements suggested a negative impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection on sports performance and injury risk. With the COVID-19 pandemic under control and the dominance of a less-severe strain of the virus, there is a need to confirm whether these adverse effects still apply to the current situation.



HYPOTHESIS: Infected players would have a higher noncontact muscle injury incidence compared with noninfected counterparts.



STUDY DESIGN: Cohort observational study.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: Seven teams (n = 147 players) competing in the Spanish professional women's football league (Liga F) were prospectively monitored during the 2021-2022 season. Data from noncontact injuries were recorded and classified following the latest consensus statement from the International Olympic Committee. COVID-19 was certified by the medical staff by regular polymerase chain reaction analysis.



RESULTS: Ninety-two players suffered at least 1 noncontact muscle injury during the season. Injury incidence during the season was similar in players with COVID-19 (n = 83) and players without infection (5.1 ± 6.7 versus 4.9 ± 10.0 injuries/1000 h of play, respectively; P = 0.90). Players with COVID-19 were not more likely to suffer noncontact injuries compared with those players without infection (R(2) = 0.02; odds ratio [OR] 95% confidence interval [95% CI] = 0.36-1.38; P = 0.31). There was no effect of COVID-19 on the days of absence due to injury (R(2) = 0.01; OR 95% CI = 1.00-1.01; P = 0.44) or in the classification of the severity of the injury (P = 0.79).



CONCLUSION: COVID-19 has no significant effect on noncontact injury incidence and severity in professional female football players.



CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Currently, COVID-19 infection does not alter noncontact muscle injury risk in professional football and requires no further attention in terms of injury management. Usual return-to-play protocols apply to COVID-19 considering the particularities of each player since the severity of infection, period of inactivity, and effects on the player's health and performance.



Keywords: Soccer

Language: en