|
Citation
|
Vignoli T, Staccioli MC, Salaris M, Sanchini S, Martino E, Rigoli L, Salis F, Caputo F, Fattore L, Agabio R. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(5): agae054.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39118403
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a common mental disorder characterized by sex-gender differences (SGDs). The present study was aimed at evaluating attitudes displayed by Italian AUD treatment services towards investigating the presence of SGDs in their patients and implementing gender-specific treatments for female AUD patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; violence; trauma; Sex Factors; Prevalence; alcohol use disorder; women; *Alcoholism/epidemiology/psychology; *Outpatients; Anxiety Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; Health Services Needs and Demand; Italy/epidemiology; Mood Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; sex/gender differences; treatment services; Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data