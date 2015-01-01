SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Vignoli T, Staccioli MC, Salaris M, Sanchini S, Martino E, Rigoli L, Salis F, Caputo F, Fattore L, Agabio R. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(5): agae054.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/alcalc/agae054

PMID

39118403

Abstract

AIMS: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a common mental disorder characterized by sex-gender differences (SGDs). The present study was aimed at evaluating attitudes displayed by Italian AUD treatment services towards investigating the presence of SGDs in their patients and implementing gender-specific treatments for female AUD patients.

METHODS: Potential SGDs were initially investigated in a sample of AUD outpatients, subsequently followed by a national survey on the adoption of specific interventions for female AUD outpatients.

RESULTS: The presence of SGDs was confirmed in a sample of 525 (332 men; 193 women) AUD outpatients, including a higher prevalence of anxiety and mood disorders, and episodes of violence and trauma among female AUD outpatients compared to males. Despite the presence of these SGDs, only <20% of a total of 217 Italian AUD treatment services reported the implementation of specific strategies for female AUD outpatients. The majority of services (94%) reported investigating episodes of violence and/or trauma, largely resorting to specific procedures only when these issues were detected.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings confirm the presence of SGDs among AUD outpatients, including a higher prevalence of anxiety and mood disorders and episodes of violence and trauma among females compared with males. However, only a small number of services have adopted a gender medicine approach in AUD treatment. These results underline the urgency of investigating the specific needs of female, male, and non-binary AUD patients in order to personalize and enhance the effectiveness and appeal of AUD treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; violence; trauma; Sex Factors; Prevalence; alcohol use disorder; women; *Alcoholism/epidemiology/psychology; *Outpatients; Anxiety Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; Health Services Needs and Demand; Italy/epidemiology; Mood Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; sex/gender differences; treatment services; Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data

