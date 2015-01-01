Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: This study aimed to assess the results of femoral lengthening using an external fixator and then plating.



CASE PRESENTATION: This prospective case series study enrolled 11 patients who underwent femoral lengthening and then plating (LATP) between January 2019 and April 2023. The average age of patients was 14.45 ± 7.54 years. One patient with a femur was lengthened and plated, and one tibia was lengthened over a nail simultaneously. The average femoral lengthening was 8.41 ± 1.35 cm. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: The femoral healing result was excellent in seven femurs and good in four femurs; the functional outcome was excellent in five patients and good in six patients. Pin-track infection occurred in all patients. A limited range of motion of knee flexion occurred in eight patients. Femoral varus and procurvatum deviation occurred during distraction in four and two patients. Femoral LATP was considered an attractive alternative to intramedullary lengthening nails in a low-income country.



CONCLUSION: Our research suggests that femoral LATP was an effective method. However, the most common complications were pin-site infection and extensive knee contracture. Further research should be done with a larger sample size and longer follow-up time.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV-prospective observational case series study.

