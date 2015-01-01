|
Citation
Acosta-Figueroa EA, Sánchez-Alfaro LA. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2024; 16(1): e166.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
39123270
Abstract
BACKGROUND/AIM: Orofacial and dental injuries in athletes, both amateur and professional, are highly prevalent. Mouthguards are devices to prevent this type of injury; however, athletes believe that the mouthguard limits their performance in the game and decreases their confidence. This study analyzed the perception that some basketball, rugby and soccer players from a public university in Colombia have about the use of mouthguards. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Comprehensive qualitative study with ethnographic approach. Twenty-nine players participated. Three data collection tools were used: semi-structured interviews, field diary and discussion groups. Content analysis was carried out using a categorical matrix and triangulation of sources.
Language: en
Keywords
Athletic injuries; Mouth protector; Oral health; Physical fitness; Preventive dentistry