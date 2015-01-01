Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this research was to assess the prevalence of dating violence (DV) and factors associated among undergraduate public health students of Kathmandu metropolitan city (KMC), Nepal.



DESIGN: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted involving undergraduate public health students in Kathmandu. We recruited the students using probability proportionate sampling techniques. Data collection was carried out using a self-administered questionnaire. The duration of study was from May 2022 to March 2023. SETTING: We conducted a quantitative study among undergraduate students of 11 colleges out of 14 public health colleges located within Kathmandu. PARTICIPANTS: 352 public health students including both men and women were involved in the study. College-going students who were willing to give consent were included in the study. OUTCOME MEASURE: A significant prevalence of DV was seen among undergraduate public health students of KMC. Both univariate and multivariate logistic regression techniques were applied to assess the relationship of factors associated with DV and reported adjusted ORs (aOR) with 95% CIs. All statistical analyses were executed using the SPSS V.24.



RESULTS: Among 352 respondents, 182 were having current or past dating relationships. The study shows that the majority (78.02%) of respondents had experienced DV during the time of study or any time in the past. DV was more likely among male participants (aOR 3.95, 95% CI 1.14 to 13.58) and whose partners consumed alcohol (aOR 4.58, 95% CI 1.70 to 12.34). Participants who had ever been exposed to violence done by family members were more likely to experience DV (aOR 5.97, 95% CI 1.39 to 25.49).



CONCLUSIONS: The study highlights a significant prevalence of DV among undergraduate public health students in Kathmandu, underscoring the urgency for implementing programmes aimed at addressing this issue.

