Journal Article

Citation

Stein M, Perry B, Levit I. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; 39(17-18): 3876-3903.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08862605241259996

PMID

39119653

Abstract

Both federal government and civil society organization data point to consistently rising incidents of antisemitic narratives and acts across Canada. In spite of this, antisemitic hate crime has not been the focus of any academic research here, some would argue because Jews are not typically thought to be an at-risk community. Rather, the Jewish community is thought to occupy a relatively privileged place in society which shields them from bias motivated attacks. Countering this narrative, our study, based in Ontario and Quebec, reveals that Jewish individuals and institutions are highly vulnerable to discursive, physical, and property violations. Many of those we spoke with felt embattled by the narrative attacks that rendered the community vulnerable to corollary physical attacks. Of particular significance are the enabling images of Jews that equate "Jewish privilege" with excessive power and control. We explore these themes, concluding with calls for strategies intended to counter hateful narratives.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Canada; Jews; Crime; Ontario; Quebec; *Hate; community violence; criminology; hate crimes

