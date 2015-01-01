Abstract

INTRODUCTION: global studies indicate that sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) may increase during pandemics including COVID-19. The Mid-Eastern region in Uganda was of concern due to the high prevalence of intimate partner sexual violence among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW). Due to limited data, we investigated factors associated with SGBV among AGYW during the COVID-19 pandemic in Eastern Uganda, in April 2022.



METHODS: we listed all AGYW 10-24 years who obtained SGBV services at 10 high-volume health facilities from March 2020 to December 2021, the main COVID-19 period in Uganda. We conducted a case-control study among these AGYW. A case was ≥1 SGBV episode experienced by an AGYW aged 10-24 years residing in the Tororo and Busia districts. For every randomly selected case from the health facility line list, we identified two neighbourhood-matched AGYW controls who reported no SGBV. We interviewed 108 and 216 controls on socio-demographics, socio-economics, and SGBV experiences during COVID-19. We conducted logistic regression to identify associated factors.



RESULTS: among 389 SGBV cases, the mean age was 16.4 (SD± 1.6: range 10-24) years, and 350 (90%) were aged 15-19 years. Among 108 cases interviewed, 79 (73%) reported forced sex. Most (n=73; 68%) knew the perpetrator. In multivariate analysis, self-reported SGBV before the COVID-19 period [aOR=5.8, 95%CI: 2.8-12] and having older siblings [aOR=1.9, 95%: CI 1.1-3.4] were associated with SGBV during the period. Living with a family that provided all the basic needs was protective [aOR=0.42, 95%: CI 0.23-0.78].



CONCLUSION: previous SGBV experiences and family dynamics, such as having older siblings, increased the odds of SGBV during the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda. Conversely, a supportive family environment was protective. Identifying, supporting, and enacting protective interventions for SGBV victims and socioeconomically vulnerable AGYW could reduce the burden of SGBV during similar events.

