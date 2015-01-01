|
Citation
Sparks B, Vione K, Fido D. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2024; 31(4): 725-747.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
39118782
PMCID
Abstract
While the killing of one's own infant is an undoubtedly harrowing crime, there exists little research exploring attitudes toward these individuals. Such work has focused primarily on depictions of mothers, yet U.K. government data indicate that the majority of infant homicide cases involve paternal suspects. A sample of U.K. residents (n = 245) participated in a mixed-methods design to explore attitudes toward mothers and fathers who have been accused of murdering their infant child and whether parental mental health issues impacted these judgements.
Language: en
Keywords
|
mental health; homicide; infanticide; infant homicide; judgements; manslaughter; well-being