Abstract

The aim of this study is to determine the incidence and characteristics of football player injuries and illnesses during the 14th National Student Games of China. The results indicate that 32 illnesses were reported, with 17 (53%) involving the gastrointestinal system, primarily caused by environmental factors (24, 69%). The illness incidence rate was 4.3 cases per 100 players or 10.2 cases per 1,000 player-days. Regarding injuries, 122 cases were reported, yielding an overall injury incidence rate was 38.9 per 1,000 game hours, or 1.14 per game. Most injuries resulted from collisions with other players, occurring predominantly 15 minutes before the end of the first half, and 30 minutes before the end of the game. Most of the injuries were in the ankle, thigh, knee joint, and groin. In conclusion, the injury incidence of football players in the 14th National Student Games of China is high, occurring from a variety of mechanisms. Physical contact should be emphasized during training, core strength, and stability training should be enhanced alongside comprehensive injury management and prevention strategies.

Language: en