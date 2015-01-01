|
Emad Alfaris R, Vafakhah Z, Jalayer M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(7): 689-705.
(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
With the advent of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), known as drones, their deployment in various sectors, especially in humanitarian relief, has witnessed considerable attention. Despite the growing number of studies highlighting the potential of drones, there remains a discernible research gap in consolidating the lessons learned, challenges faced, and regulations governing their usage, particularly in the United States. The aim of this study is to provide a comprehensive examination of drone deployment in humanitarian relief through a systematic literature review. By outlining the state of the art of studies and practices of the application of drones for humanitarian relief and healthcare support, and analyzing case studies and regulations, this paper presents a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis and offers a clear picture of the current state of drone application in relief efforts.
