Citation
Li J, Liu J, Wang X, Liu L. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 105: 58-72.
Individual trust can depend on the trade-off between perceived risk and perceived benefits (PBs). However, previous studies have primarily focused on risk-related factors, ignoring the potential trust factors of automated driving systems (ADS) in low-risk situations from the perspective of PBs. This study conceptualized the sub-dimensions of PB based on the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM), and examined the effects of two types of automation capability--processing capability and detecting capability--and interactive guidance framework on driving performance and driver trust in a simulated level 3 ADS.
Automation capability; Interactive guidance framework; Level 3 automated driving; Perceived benefits; Trust