Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study aimed to investigate the potential link between a history of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and the experience of technology-facilitated sexual violence on dating apps (TFSV), considering distinct motivations for app usage among CSA survivors.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the association between CSA and TFSV on dating apps, while also examining the potential moderating role of motivations for app usage and differences based on sexual orientation. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study utilized an online survey among 534 dating app users in Israel.



METHODS: Participants completed an online survey assessing history of CSA, experiences of TFSV on dating apps, and motivations for app usage.



RESULTS: The study found that individuals with a history of CSA experienced more TFSV on dating apps. Survivors of CSA showed lower motivation for love and higher motivation for self-worth validation, ease of communication, and thrill of excitement. Differences between heterosexual and LGBTQ+ participants were observed, with LGBTQ+ individuals reporting higher levels of CSA prevalence and TFSV on dating apps. Motivations for app usage and sexual orientation were found to moderate the association between CSA history and TFSV on dating apps. Among LGBTQ+ participants, those who experienced CSA had a higher likelihood of encountering TFSV on dating apps, regardless of their motivations. Heterosexual individuals with a history of CSA were more prone to TFSV on dating apps if they had a strong motivation for love.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shed light on unique vulnerabilities among individuals with a history of CSA, including increased susceptibility to TFSV on dating apps.

Language: en