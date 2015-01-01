Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maxillofacial trauma (MFT) caused by falls, interpersonal violence or traffic accidents leading to fractures of different facial regions, including the midface and the mandible, are common clinical conditions requiring open reduction and internal fixation. The aim of this study was to analyze the incidence and time trends in MFT-associated surgeries regarding different facial regions in the German healthcare system over time.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Nationwide data regarding the national diagnosis-related group (DRG) inpatient billing system was received from the German Federal Statistical Office for the years 2005-2022. We estimated the age-gender standardized incidence of MFT-associated procedures classified by the Operation and Procedure Classification System (OPS) and evaluated age- and gender-adjusted time trends using Poisson regression analysis.



RESULTS: The total standardized incidence rate of MFT-associated procedures in the observational period 2005-2022 was 25.1 (♀13.3; ♂37.5) per 100,000 person-years within a slight significant annual decrease of 0.5%. A significant increase in the incidence of MFT-related procedures within the observational period was found in older adults from 60 to 79 years (+55.1%; ♀+54.8%; ♂+56.3%) and elderly patients over 80 years (+66.7%; ♀+59.1%; ♂+85.1%). Other significant trends are decreases in MFT-related procedures performed in children from 0-14 years (-28.1%; ♀-30.3%; ♂-27.3%) and young adults between 15 and 35 years (-20.4%; ♀-7.3%; ♂-22.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: MFT-associated surgery is a persisting challenge in the German healthcare system. There is an ongoing transition in MFT-associated surgeries from younger to older patients beyond the scope of demographic change, highlighting the increasing importance of interdisciplinary treatment of patients with pre-existing conditions in maxillofacial surgery. Implementation of injury prevention measures might be beneficial in this population.

