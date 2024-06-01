|
Goh EZ, Beech N, Johnson NR. Oral Surg. Oral Med. Oral Pathol. Oral Radiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39127563
OBJECTIVE: Frontal and naso-orbito-ethmoidal (NOE) fractures are rare but important injuries due to their anatomical complexity and proximity to vital structures. This study aims to describe the patient factors, procedural factors, and postoperative outcomes in the surgical management of these fractures. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective review of patients aged 18 years or older who were surgically treated for these fractures at two Australian tertiary hospitals (2014-2020). Patient factors (demographics, mechanism of injury, fracture pattern, concomitant injuries); procedural factors (operation timing, surgical approach); and postoperative outcomes (complications, revision surgeries) were recorded.
