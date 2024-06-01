Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Frontal and naso-orbito-ethmoidal (NOE) fractures are rare but important injuries due to their anatomical complexity and proximity to vital structures. This study aims to describe the patient factors, procedural factors, and postoperative outcomes in the surgical management of these fractures. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective review of patients aged 18 years or older who were surgically treated for these fractures at two Australian tertiary hospitals (2014-2020). Patient factors (demographics, mechanism of injury, fracture pattern, concomitant injuries); procedural factors (operation timing, surgical approach); and postoperative outcomes (complications, revision surgeries) were recorded.



RESULTS: 60 cases were included (41 frontal; 29 NOE; 10 combined). Mean age was 37 (frontal) and 39 years (NOE). Most cases were male (87.8%; 75.9%). The most common mechanism was traffic accidents (29.3%; 34.5%). The most common associated facial fractures were Le Fort fractures (46.3%; 89.7%). The most common associated systemic injuries were brain injuries (36.6%; 34.5%). Mean operation timing was 13 days (frontal) and 11 days (NOE). Coronal flap was most commonly used (68.3%; 82.8%). Postoperative complication rates were 39.0% (frontal) and 37.9% (NOE). Three cases required revision surgeries.



CONCLUSION: Further larger longitudinal studies are required to build knowledge and improve patient outcomes.

