Abstract

Work-place violence (WVP) is a highly consequential issue that is increasing in prevalence, especially in the post-COVID era. As Germiyanoğlu and colleagues pointedly stated, the repercussions of a single act of violence can cascade down to not only immediate effects on the providers, but can also create long-term mental health risks such as post-traumatic syndrome (PTSD) and burnout, thereby, leading to negative impacts on clinical work. Ironically, patient's abuse of providers will only lead to worse patient care. The diversity in global literature on this topic highlights the fact that this issue crosses cultural boundaries with commonalities that are important highlights in this study.

Language: en