Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading global cause of maternal death in the first year after birth. Limited research has explored which factors may support or prevent women from disclosing suicidality. This is important for informing appropriate approaches to identifying perinatal women who may require support. AIMS: (i) explore perinatal women's views and experiences regarding the barriers, facilitators, and implications of identifying and disclosing suicidality in maternity care settings; and (ii) explore their perspectives on appropriate approaches for healthcare practitioners (HCPs) to take when asking about suicide during pregnancy or after birth.



METHODS: Twenty-one semi-structured interviews with perinatal women in the UK. Of these women, 17 had experienced self-reported perinatal mental health (PMH) problems and/or suicidality. Inductive thematic analysis was used to explore the data and identify themes.



RESULTS: Four themes, comprising 11 subthemes were identified. Barriers that affected women's willingness and capacity to disclose suicidality included: stigma, social expectations of motherhood, not recognising symptoms, not being asked about PMH and/or rushed appointments, lack of care continuity, and HCPs interpersonal skills. Important facilitators were the provision of PMH information and peer support. Women also suggested providing more choice in how PMH and suicide-related questions are administered (e.g., via a form and in-person) and for HCPs to frame these discussions sensitively.



CONCLUSIONS: Significant barriers impact perinatal women's disclosure of suicidality. Appropriate approaches for identifying suicidality in maternity contexts need to be developed that take account of these barriers and support women to feel safe, comfortable, and able to answer suicide-related questions honestly.

Language: en