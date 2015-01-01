SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yuan X, Gou Y, Zeng L, Chen Q. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2175.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12889-024-19703-3

39134958

BACKGROUND: Ethnic socialisation plays a vital role in the development of ethnic minority adolescents. However, the generalizability of research findings beyond the context of immigrant societies in the United States remains unclear.

METHODS: Utilising a person-centred approach, this study analysed a sample of 2,600 ethnic minority adolescents in China (55.8% female, Mage = 14.93 ± 1.82) to explore ethnic socialisation patterns, and their correlations with depression.

RESULTS: Latent profile analysis revealed four distinct ethnic socialisation profiles: low-frequency, moderate-frequency, high-frequency and proactive integration orientation. Adolescents with the high-frequency profile displayed the highest levels of depression, followed by those with the moderate-frequency profile, whereas adolescents with the low-frequency and proactive integration orientation profiles showed a lower risk of depression.

CONCLUSIONS: Within the sociocultural context of China, ethnic minority families' ethnic socialisation practices demonstrate unique characteristics. Various ethnic socialisation messages are integrated in diverse patterns to exert influence on adolescents.


Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; Depression; *Depression/ethnology; China/ethnology; Ethnic and Racial Minorities/statistics & numerical data; Ethnic minority adolescents; Ethnic socialisation; Ethnicity/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Minority Groups/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Person-centred approach

