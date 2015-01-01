Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ethnic socialisation plays a vital role in the development of ethnic minority adolescents. However, the generalizability of research findings beyond the context of immigrant societies in the United States remains unclear.



METHODS: Utilising a person-centred approach, this study analysed a sample of 2,600 ethnic minority adolescents in China (55.8% female, Mage = 14.93 ± 1.82) to explore ethnic socialisation patterns, and their correlations with depression.



RESULTS: Latent profile analysis revealed four distinct ethnic socialisation profiles: low-frequency, moderate-frequency, high-frequency and proactive integration orientation. Adolescents with the high-frequency profile displayed the highest levels of depression, followed by those with the moderate-frequency profile, whereas adolescents with the low-frequency and proactive integration orientation profiles showed a lower risk of depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Within the sociocultural context of China, ethnic minority families' ethnic socialisation practices demonstrate unique characteristics. Various ethnic socialisation messages are integrated in diverse patterns to exert influence on adolescents.

