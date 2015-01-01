Abstract

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Scientific Days provide a platform to showcase research conducted by MSF staff and global health researchers in humanitarian and low resource settings, drawing attention to the humanitarian-development nexus. This year there were four main themes--the need to translate research into tangible solutions, ensuring the right people receive the right drugs at the right dose, going beyond estimating mortality, and innovating to protect vulnerable populations. The conference offered insights into the ongoing advances and barriers in humanitarian health. This conference without borders--which was attended by people from 132 nationalities--delivered a compelling overview of the multifaceted efforts required to advance global health, charting a path forward for more effective, accessible, inclusive, and equitable interventions in humanitarian settings and beyond.



The challenge of translating the findings of clinical trials into practical and actionable solutions remains fraught. While accurate research findings are essential, the need for researchers to go beyond presenting their findings towards driving meaningful change was discussed. Researchers should ensure that solutions are adapted to real-world situations, and particularly to settings where resources are scarce. Thus, research capacity must be built, and collaboration and partnerships fostered. Speakers also advocated for more inclusive clinical trials and epidemiological modelling at a global level to ensure that findings are truly generalisable to all.



Political discourse emerged as a central theme at the conference. At a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, data manipulation, political agendas, and interference can prevent the delivery of humanitarian aid and challenge efforts to save lives. Often, politicians distrust data that contradicts their desired narratives, opting to use their own internal data or selectively citing favourable numbers, dismissing evidence based research.1 The politicisation of data has become starkly evident in Gaza, where conflicting data on fatalities continue to obstruct coordinated prevention and relief efforts. It has been reported that the Israeli military has censored the highest number of articles from media outlets in over a decade,2 undermining media independence and press freedoms. Media censorship is concealing the true scale of the emergency in Gaza, thereby stalling lifesaving aid and perpetuating human suffering. Dismantling political barriers will require the use of unbiased and accurate data, to ensure that aid is delivered to those who most need it. The need to go beyond merely counting deaths to save lives--by demanding transparency and accountability in data reporting--remains critical. ...

Language: en