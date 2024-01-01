Abstract

Comments on the article by J. J. Chung et al. (see record 2023-87300-001), a systematic review aimed to synthesize the evidence of cognitive flexibility, a set of cognitive processes, and suicidal and nonsuicidal self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITB). In this commentary, we will mainly focus on the relationship of cognitive flexibility with suicidal ideation (SI) and behavior. An important finding that the authors emphasize is a differentiation between state and trait assessments of cognitive reappraisal in their relationships with SI. Namely, a greater tendency to use cognitive reappraisal to cope with negative thoughts in the moment (i.e., state cognitive reappraisal) relates to lower severity of concurrent SI, and reappraisal of a specific, recent stressful event relate to lower severity of SI. On the other hand, state reappraisal does not appear to relate to a more general tendency toward SI. In light of these findings, cognitive reappraisal may only have a meaningful relationship with SI when both are assessed in the short term. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved)

