|
Citation
|
Aldanyowi SN, Al Haboob LM, Al Mssallem NI. Cureus 2024; 16(7): e64350.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39130885
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: The detrimental effects of smartphone addiction impair hand functions and pinch strength. One prominent issue is the occurrence of "smartphone pinky," which leads to dysfunction and pain in the fifth finger. This study aims to assess the level of awareness regarding smartphone pinky and its associated risk factors among the population of the Eastern Provinces.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
awareness; eastern province population; orthopedic; pinky; saudi arabia; smartphones