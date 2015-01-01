Abstract

Brachial plexus palsy is a complex neuropathy associated with traumatic injuries, inflammatory processes, and tumors. In this report, we present an unusual case of brachial plexus palsy in a 72-year-old man with a history of chronic alcohol abuse. The patient presented to the emergency room with left arm weakness following a fall under the influence of alcohol that resulted in prolonged immobilization. An initial neurologic exam identified paralysis, numbness, and pain in the left upper extremity; however, further studies confirmed the absence of acute fractures or evidence of compartment syndrome. This case highlights the potential for alcohol intoxication and prolonged immobilization, in the absence of traumatic injury, as a contributing cause of brachial plexus palsy. Furthermore, this case emphasizes the importance of considering alternative causes of brachial plexus injury for prompt diagnosis and treatment.

Language: en