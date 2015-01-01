Abstract

BACKGROUND: Experiencing gender-based violence (GBV) is common among refugees. Intersecting systems of oppression can increase the risk of GBV and of suffering detrimental consequences, while concurrently creating barriers to meaningful support. Despite this, refugees with lived experience of GBV are rarely involved in the development, planning and adaptation of services and policies.



METHODS: This article reports on a formative research process that aimed to involve public contributors (refugee victim-survivors of GBV) and relevant stakeholders in co-designing a service model aimed at improving psychosocial support in Sweden. Led by a partnership of public contributors and academic researchers, the research process consisted of iterative cycles of co-design workshops, complemented by scoping of existing literature.



RESULTS: The co-design process resulted in a characterisation of the psychosocial service system needs, as perceived by the survivor co-researchers and stakeholders, and a two-level empowerment and support service model. The model included (i) a community-based intervention to promote help-seeking and (ii) psychosocial group support delivered in specialist clinics. Outcomes of the project included perceived benefits for those involved, service-led direct changes and acquisition of funding for continued research on the co-designed model.



CONCLUSION: Improving psychosocial support for refugees in Sweden affected by GBV requires safe spaces to connect with peers and familiarise with available services, laws and rights in the society. Further, strengthened collaborations across sectors are necessary to meet the variety of needs. Co-design workshops were an effective way to initiate changes in the service delivery model for psychosocial support for refugees in Sweden affected by GBV. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTIONS: This is a participatory reflection on a participatory process. The survivor co-researchers contributed to designing and carrying out the PPI process and have co-authored this manuscript.

Language: en