Abstract

Epistaxis is common worldwide otorhinolaryngology emergency presenting as a life-threatening condition especially in resource-constrained hospitals with limited health-care facilities for acceptable management. The aim of this study is to find out the common causes of epistaxis. It was a cross sectional study. It was carried out on 304 patients who presented with epistaxis at tertiary care hospital of Central India (Peoples College of Medical Science & Research Centre, Bhopal). It was found that among 304 participants, maximum number of patients with epistaxis were of age group 21-30 years i.e. 66 (21.71%) with 210 (69.08%) were male and 94 (30.92%) were female. It was found that maximum patients were of nose picking i.e. 113 (37.17%) followed by trauma via accident, assault and fall i.e. 77 (25.33%), followed by hypertension i.e. 49. Epistaxis is a common emergency condition in Otorhinolaryngology. People of all ages can be affected. Hypertension and trauma were the most common etiological/risk factors among the patients in whom etiology was found although in most of the patients etiology could not be found.

Language: en