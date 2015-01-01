|
Hsiao LH, Kopar PK. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
39133012
BACKGROUND: Second victim syndrome (SVS) is described as when health care providers encounter significant moral distress after traumatic patient care events. Although broadly recognized in medicine, this remains underrecognized in surgery and no systemic approaches exist to mitigate potential harms of SVS amongst surgeons. When SVS is left unaddressed, surgeons not only suffer personal psychological harm but their ability to care for future patients can also be compromised. The aim was to examine surgeons' perceptions and attitudes regarding mitigation of SVS. STUDY DESIGN: This study was conducted at a tertiary-care university hospital using a mixed-methods approach coupling quantitative and qualitative assessments including a 13-item survey, follow-up focus group, and semi-structured interviews The Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used for quantitative analysis and content analysis used to report qualitative findings.
Language: en