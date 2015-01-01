Abstract

This case report highlights an uncommon sequelae of chest wall trauma that should be evaluated for patients presenting with similar history and symptoms. A 60-year-old man presented to the emergency department (ED) with swelling, fever, and chest wall pain two days after an assault with blunt chest wall trauma. On exam, there was a suspected chest wall abscess, verified on computed tomography (CT) with associated displaced midsternal fracture. This patient was admitted for abscess incision and drainage. While uncommon, chest wall abscess formation is an important condition that should be considered as a differential diagnosis in any patient presenting with chest wall pain post blunt trauma. With few reported similar presentations in the literature, this case is an important addition in a likely underreported phenomenon that requires prompt evaluation and treatment. TOPICS: Blunt chest trauma, chest wall abscess, sternal fracture complication.

Language: en