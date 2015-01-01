Abstract

Allergy is a medical condition of frequent occurrence. In the Netherlands approximately 20% of the population has some kind of respiratory allergy, due to pollen and dust mites. The occurrence of allergy on foods, antibiotics, other medications, contrast fluid and insect poison is estimated to be 2% in the adult population. Because of this large and diverse group of allergy triggers it is very likely that physicians, regardless of background or medical specialty, will come across questions regarding allergy at some point in their career. The severity of an allergic reaction can vary, with anaphylaxis as one of the most severe and potentially life-threatening reactions (among DRESS, SJS, TEN and acute FPIES). This article describes the backgrounds of IgE-mediated allergy and anaphylaxis, like pathophysiology, diagnostics and treatment.

Language: nl