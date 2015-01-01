SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smeding C, Gamadia LE, Heidt J. Ned. Tijdschr. Geneeskd. 2024; 168: D8119.

Vernacular Title

Allergie en anafylaxie

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Erven Bohn)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

39132892

Abstract

Allergy is a medical condition of frequent occurrence. In the Netherlands approximately 20% of the population has some kind of respiratory allergy, due to pollen and dust mites. The occurrence of allergy on foods, antibiotics, other medications, contrast fluid and insect poison is estimated to be 2% in the adult population. Because of this large and diverse group of allergy triggers it is very likely that physicians, regardless of background or medical specialty, will come across questions regarding allergy at some point in their career. The severity of an allergic reaction can vary, with anaphylaxis as one of the most severe and potentially life-threatening reactions (among DRESS, SJS, TEN and acute FPIES). This article describes the backgrounds of IgE-mediated allergy and anaphylaxis, like pathophysiology, diagnostics and treatment.


Language: nl

Keywords

Humans; Severity of Illness Index; *Anaphylaxis/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; Hypersensitivity/diagnosis; Immunoglobulin E/blood

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print