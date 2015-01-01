|
Martins N, Soares D, Gusmao C, Nunes M, Abrantes L, Valadares D, Marcal S, Mali M, Alves L, Martins J, da Silva V, Ward PR, Fauk NK. PLoS One 2024; 19(8): e0306106.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
39133682
Violence against women or gender-based violence (GBV) is a significant public health issue facing women and girls in different settings. It is reported to have worsened globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on increased violence against women in general, which has been reported in many settings globally, there is a paucity of evidence of its impact on violence against highly vulnerable women living with HIV or tuberculosis (TB). Using a qualitative design, this study aimed to explore the views and experiences of women living with HIV (n = 19) or TB (n = 23) in Timor Leste regarding the GBV they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were recruited using the snowballing sampling technique. Data were collected using one-on-one, in-depth interviews and focus group discussions. The five steps of qualitative data analysis suggested in Ritchie and Spencer's analysis framework were employed to guide the analysis of the findings.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Qualitative Research; Young Adult; SARS-CoV-2; Pandemics; *COVID-19/epidemiology/psychology; *Gender-Based Violence/psychology; *HIV Infections/epidemiology/psychology; *Tuberculosis/epidemiology/psychology; Timor-Leste/epidemiology