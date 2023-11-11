Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Occupational accidents represent a severe and complex public health issue.



OBJECTIVES: To identify temporal trends in occupational mortality in Brazil from 2010 to 2019.



METHODS: This was an ecological study with time series analysis using data from the Brazilian Ministry of Health Mortality Information System (Ministério da Saúde/ Sistema de Informações sobre Mortalidade). The mortality rate was calculated using Prais-Winsten estimation.



RESULTS: In the study period, 34,683 work-related deaths were recorded in Brazil, with a higher occurrence among White (51.0%) men (94.3%) aged 20 to 39 years (44.8%). The highest proportion of deaths (16.5%) was identified in the state of São Paulo. Regarding sex, temporal trends were stable for both men (annual percentage change [APC] = -1.7; 95%CI -3.9 to 0.7) and women (APC = -0.8; 95%CI -1.8 to 0.2). The age groups up to 19 years (APC = -5.1; 95%CI -9.0 to l.l) and 20 to 39 years (APC = -3.3; 95%CI -6.0 to -0.5) showed a decreasing trend, while the remaining age groups showed a stable trend. Black race had a decreasing trend (APC = -8.1; 95%CI -10.7 to -5.5), while White (APC = -2.3; 95%CI -38.0 to 0.2) and mixed races (APC = -1.2; 95%CI -5.2 to 2.9) had a stable trend. Eight states showed a decreasing trend; only the state of Pará (APC = 2.1; 95%CI 0.8 to 3.4) showed an increasing trend, while the other states had a stable trend.



CONCLUSIONS: Temporal trends in occupational mortality were stable for most of the indicators evaluated. There is a lack of measures contributing to occupational safety and health in Brazil.

