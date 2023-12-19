SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE





Aoki RN, da Silva D, Guirardello EB. Rev. Bras. Med. Trab. 2023; 21(4): e20231219.



(Copyright © 2023, Associação Nacional de Medicina do Trabalho)



10.47626/1679-4435-2023-1219



39132275



PMC11316537



INTRODUCTION: Bullying in the nursing work environment has negative consequences for both professionals and institutions. The early identification of this behavior can contribute to a positive organizational climate and better quality of life.

OBJECTIVES: This study analyzed the validity and reliability of the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised with nursing professionals.

METHODS: A total of 350 nursing professionals were included in this methodological study. Multivariate confirmatory factor analysis was based on 4 domains, as in the Portuguese version of the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised. The instrument consists of 22 items that address negative acts committed in the work environment without directly mentioning bullying. Respondents indicate, on a Likert-type scale, how often they experience these acts in their work routine.

RESULTS: The adjusted model of the Brazilian version of the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised resulted in an instrument with 20 items and 4 distinct domains that presented satisfactory validity and reliability for identifying bullying behavior among nursing professionals.

CONCLUSIONS: The Brazilian version of the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised is a valid instrument for identifying acts of bullying among nursing professionals and can be used in efforts to prevent such behavior in health services.


Language: en



bullying; nursing; factor analysis; psychometrics; statistical; validation study

