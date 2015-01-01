|
Citation
|
Demuth C, Seegers R. Blutalkohol 2024; 61(3): 266-73.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Verteidigungsstrategie nach Führen eines E-Scooters im Zustand absoluter Fahruntüchtigkeit im Licht der aktuellen Rechtsprechung
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A look at the current jurisprudence on the topic and highlights which sensible steps and measures are advisable as part of a defense strategy in the event of drunk driving with e-scooters in a state of absolute driving incapacity. In summary, lawyers should involve psychologists/therapists in their defense strategy as early as possible. A favorable overall assessment of the perpetrator by the court can realistically only be achieved if the perpetrator immediately completes a traffic psychological/therapeutic measure that can provide arguments against the general presumption of unsuitability. The result of the specialist psychological evaluation, meticulously based on the "Assessment guidelines for fitness to drive" and the "Judgement in the assessment of fitness to drive - assessment criteria", should finally be certified comprehensively and in detail.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Deutschland; Elektrofahrzeug; Fahreignung; Führerscheinentzug; Leicht; Psychologie; Rechtsprechung; Trunkenheit