Abstract

A look at the current jurisprudence on the topic and highlights which sensible steps and measures are advisable as part of a defense strategy in the event of drunk driving with e-scooters in a state of absolute driving incapacity. In summary, lawyers should involve psychologists/therapists in their defense strategy as early as possible. A favorable overall assessment of the perpetrator by the court can realistically only be achieved if the perpetrator immediately completes a traffic psychological/therapeutic measure that can provide arguments against the general presumption of unsuitability. The result of the specialist psychological evaluation, meticulously based on the "Assessment guidelines for fitness to drive" and the "Judgement in the assessment of fitness to drive - assessment criteria", should finally be certified comprehensively and in detail.



===



Es wird ein Blick auf die aktuelle Rechtsprechung zur Thematik geworfen und beleuchtet, welche sinnvollen Schritte und Maßnahmen im Rahmen einer Verteidigungsstrategie bei Trunkenheitsfahrten mit E-Scootern im Zustand absoluter Fahruntüchtigkeit anzuraten sind. Zusammengefasst wird, dass Rechtsanwälte möglichst frühzeitig Psychologen/Therapeuten in ihre Verteidigungsstrategie einbeziehen sollten. Eine günstige Gesamtwürdigung des Täters/der Täterin durch das Gericht könne realistischerweise nur dann erreicht werden, wenn der Täter/die Täterin umgehend eine verkehrspsychologische/therapeutische Maßnahme absolviere, die Argumente gegen die Regelvermutung der Ungeeignetheit liefern könne. Das Ergebnis der fachpsychologischen Aufarbeitung, akribisch auf Basis der "Begutachtungsleitlinien zur Kraftfahrereignung" und der "Urteilsbildung in der Fahreignungsbegutachtung - Beurteilungskriterien", sollte abschließend umfassend und ausführlich bescheinigt werden.

Language: de