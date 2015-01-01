Abstract

The article deals with the topic of drivers with a migrant background from the perspective of an applied psychologist with a culturally sensitive background in thinking, knowledge and experience. Some issues relating to road safety and traffic psychology relevant to road traffic in the Arabic-speaking area are discussed. Special features of the drinking and driving behaviour of people with a migrant background that influence driving safety are relevant to the investigation, but there are no relevant studies to date. Some instructions for the implementation of culturally sensitive information work and education are given, particularly for traffic psychology work in Germany.





Für Menschen mit Migrationshintergrund kann die Anpassung an die Verkehrsregeln und Gesetze im neuen Land herausfordernd sein. Geht es um die Ausbildung, Neugestaltung oder Widerherstellung der Fahreignung von Personen mit Migrationshintergrund bedarf es qualifizierter Fachkräfte, die kultursensibel informieren und aufklären können. Spezifische Unterstützung kann erforderlich sein, insbesondere, wenn die Landessprache nicht ausreichend beherrscht wird. Einstellungsveränderungen erfordern unter Umständen ein hohes Maß an Leistung und Engagement auf allen Seiten. Aus Perspektive eines angewandten Psychologen mit kultursensiblem Denk-, Erkenntnis- und Erfahrungshintergrund werden Hinweise zur Arbeit mit Fahrern und Fahrerinnen mit arabischen Migrationshintergrund gegeben. Präsentiert werden allgemeine Informationen zur Verkehrssicherheit und Aspekten des Fahrverhaltens im arabischen Raum und es werden Implikationen für die verkehrspsychologische Arbeit/Kommunikation in Deutschland abgeleitet.

