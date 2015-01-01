Abstract

This article addresses questions about the fitness to drive of people with a migrant background in Germany. It represents an attempt to shed light on the practical experiences and problems that arise with driving ability among people with a migrant background and to show perspectives and approaches to possible solutions. Due to a significant increase in the number of people who have immigrated or moved to Germany while driving, the LEIVPSYCH conference event for traffic psychology in 2023 will, for the first time, address the question of "suitability to drive among people with a migrant background". This article presents some of the key topics discussed at this event. After some figures, facts and myths about immigration to Germany from other countries and cultures, the problem of migration development and tendency to delinquency is outlined. Afterwards, questions about fitness to drive for people with a migration background are highlighted. After some information on the development of interventional approaches to special migrant target groups with driving skills deficits, a summarized outlook with information on development requirements and tasks follows.



===



Dieser Beitrag thematisiert Fahreignungsfragen von Personen mit Migrationshintergrund in Deutschland. Er stellt den Versuch dar, die praktischen Erfahrungen und auftretende Probleme mit Fahreignung bei Menschen mit Migrationshintergrund zu beleuchten und Perspektiven und Ansätze zu Lösungsmöglichkeiten aufzuzeigen. Aufgrund eines deutlichen Anstieges fahrauffälliger nach Deutschland eingewanderter oder zugezogener Personen hat sich erstmalig die Weiterbildungsveranstaltung LEIVPSYCH für Verkehrspsychologie im Jahre 2023 mit der Frage "Fahreignung bei Personen mit Migrationshintergrund" beschäftigt. Dieser Artikel stellt einige Diskussionsschwerpunkte dieser Veranstaltung vor. Nach einigen Zahlen, Fakten und Mythen über die Zuwanderung aus anderen Ländern und Kulturen nach Deutschland wird das Problem der Migrationsentwicklung und Delinquenzneigung skizziert. Danach werden Fahreignungsfragestellungen bei Personen mit Migrationshintergrund aufgezeigt. Nach einigen Hinweisen zur Entwicklung von interventiven Zugängen zu speziellen migrantischen Zielgruppen mit Fahreignungsdefiziten erfolgt ein zusammenfassender Ausblick mit Hinweisen für Entwicklungserfordernisse und Aufgaben.

Language: de