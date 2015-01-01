|
Empfehlung der wissenschaftlichen Arbeitsgruppe zum neuen THC-Grenzwert
The result of the independent working group set up by the Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) in December 2023 with experts from the fields of medicine, law, traffic and police, which made a proposal to introduce a new legal effect limit for THC in the Blood serum submitted within the framework of Section 24a of the Road Traffic Act (StVG). The proposal for an effect limit value of 3.5 ng/ml THC in the blood serum is intended - unlike the currently valid analytical limit value of 1 ng/ml THC - to ensure that only those whose cannabis consumption is related to the period in time are sanctioned Driving a motor vehicle takes place and therefore a traffic safety-relevant effect is possible, but this is well below the threshold at which a general risk of accident begins. It is also recommended that there be an absolute ban on alcohol driving for cannabis users in order to address the particular risk posed by mixed consumption of cannabis and alcohol. The initial situation and the task of the expert group are presented as well as the derivation and recommendation of the specific, new THC effect limit of 3.5 ng/ml THC. The study situation, the detectability of THC in the blood and the duration of road safety-relevant impairments caused by cannabis, the role of consumption frequency, the handling of other risks such as alcohol, the limit value proposal with proportionality assessment and the additional recommendations are discussed. The experts consider the proposed limit to be a conservative approach, with a risk comparable to a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 per mille. The proposal was rejected from a traffic police perspective due to the expected negative effects on traffic safety. Instead, maintaining the analytical limit of 1 ng/ml THC in blood serum is advocated.
Arbeitsgruppe; Deutschland; Droge; Fahrtüchtigkeit; Grenzwert; Gutachten; Konzentration (chem); Straßenverkehrsrecht; Veränderung