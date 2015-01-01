SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

No Author(s) Listed. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Arlington, VA, USA: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2020.

Copyright

(Copyright 2020, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety)

 

The full document is available online.

Abstract

Sobriety checkpoints are a valuable component of a comprehensive enforcement strategy aimed at deterring alcohol-impaired driving. Research shows that the key to effective deterrence is the public's perception of the likelihood of being caught in violation of the law. The public has been shown repeatedly to identify checkpoint activity with increased risk of apprehension. This table lists the citations to common law and statutes relevant to the constitutional and other issues raised by sobriety checkpoints, organized by state.

