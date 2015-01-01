Abstract

Sobriety checkpoints are a valuable component of a comprehensive enforcement strategy aimed at deterring alcohol-impaired driving. Research shows that the key to effective deterrence is the public's perception of the likelihood of being caught in violation of the law. The public has been shown repeatedly to identify checkpoint activity with increased risk of apprehension. This table lists the citations to common law and statutes relevant to the constitutional and other issues raised by sobriety checkpoints, organized by state.