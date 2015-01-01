Abstract

Methods for the collection of blood, urine, bile and alcohol washes of face and fingers from fatally injured drivers have been developed. Specimens were supplied by coroners and medical examiners from fatally injured drivers. Seven hundred and ten were returned. Methods for analysis of blood, urine and bile for 44 commonly abused drugs were developed. These methods consist of extraction of the fluids, followed by qualitative thin-layer chromatographic screen. If the screen indicated positives, quantitative gas chromatographic confirmation was conducted. Mass spectrometry was used if additional qualitative information was necessary. Alcohol washes of face and fingers were examined for evidence of marijuana using thin-layer chromatographic and colorimetric methods. Blood samples were assayed for alcohol content using a gas chromatographic method. The analytical results indicated that 58% of the drivers had ingested alcohol, and 47% of the drivers were legally drunk (BAC greater than or equal to 0.100%). Thirteen percent of the drivers evidenced the presence of a prescription drug. Over 5% of the drivers evidence the presence of a prescription drug in the absence of alcohol. The predominant type of prescription drug found was of the sedative/hypnotic drug--over 8% of the fatally injured drivers evidence this type of drug. The test for contact with marijuana yielded 38% positive responses.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; DUID; Ethanol impaired driving