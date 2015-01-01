|
Ellingstad VS, McFarling LH, Struckman-Johnson DL. University of South Dakota, Vermillion. Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1973.
The performance of six groups of 16 subjects each(marijuana user control, non-user control, .05 bac alcohol, .10 bac alcohol, low dose marijuana, and high dose marijuana) were compared on two laboratory analogs of the automobile passing task. Analysis of the data utilized a multiple discriminant analysis, producing statistically significant discrimination between the six groups. The first dimension of discrimination was related to "judgmental accuracy" and was capable of distinguishing the two marijuana treatment groups from the remaining four groups.