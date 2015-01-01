|
Citation
|
Moskowitz H, McGlothlin W, Hulbert S. Institute of Transportation and Traffic Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles. U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1973.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright 1973, Institute of Transportation and Traffic Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles)
|
The full text is unavailable online. Please contact the publisher.
|
Abstract
|
Performance in a complex driving simulator under four marihuana dose levels was examined. Car control and tracking appeared to be uninfluenced, but significant dose-related impairment was found on a visual recognition task simulating the search-and-recognition aspects of driving. An additional study of sensory signal detection supported the view that the perceptual deficit induced by marihuana involves a decrease in discrimination sensitivity.