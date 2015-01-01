SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moskowitz H, McGlothlin W, Hulbert S. Institute of Transportation and Traffic Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles. U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1973.

(Copyright 1973, Institute of Transportation and Traffic Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles)

 

Performance in a complex driving simulator under four marihuana dose levels was examined. Car control and tracking appeared to be uninfluenced, but significant dose-related impairment was found on a visual recognition task simulating the search-and-recognition aspects of driving. An additional study of sensory signal detection supported the view that the perceptual deficit induced by marihuana involves a decrease in discrimination sensitivity.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

