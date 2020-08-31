Abstract

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday verifies one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 15.



A 49-year-old man in Rapides Parish died from blunt force trauma while cutting down a tree.



Below are details on the 15 deaths LDH has verified to date:



-14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

-51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

-68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

-64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

-Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

-24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

-56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

-61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

-81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

-72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

-84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

-80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

-57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

-One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

-49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup