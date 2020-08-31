SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Louisiana Department of Health. Louisiana Department of Health. Baton Rouge, LA, USA: Louisiana Office of Public Health, 2020.

Affiliation

Louisiana Department of Health

Copyright

(Copyright 2020, Louisiana Department of Health)

 

The full document is available online.

Abstract

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday verifies one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 15.

A 49-year-old man in Rapides Parish died from blunt force trauma while cutting down a tree.

Below are details on the 15 deaths LDH has verified to date:

-14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
-51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
-68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
-64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
-Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
-24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
-One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
-49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

