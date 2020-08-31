|
Abstract
The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday verifies one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 15.
A 49-year-old man in Rapides Parish died from blunt force trauma while cutting down a tree.
Below are details on the 15 deaths LDH has verified to date:
-14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
-51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
-68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
-64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
-Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
-24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
-57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
-One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
-49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup