Citation
Appiah J, Zhao M. Virginia Transportation Research Council. Charlottesville, VA, USA: Virginia Transportation Research Council, 2020.
Copyright
(Copyright 2020, Virginia Transportation Research Council)
Abstract
Roadway departure (RD) crashes are one of the major causes of fatalities on highways. Reducing the number and severity of RD crashes is one of the emphasis areas of the strategic highway safety plan for many state departments of transportation in the United States. Many significant efforts have been aimed at reducing RD crashes, and a continued focus on preventing these crashes is needed. The purpose of this study was to identify roadway geometric design, roadside, and traffic characteristics that are correlated with RD crashes on rural roads. Using data collected in Virginia from 2014-2018, this study analyzed the characteristics of RD crashes on rural roadways and identified how the variation in RD crash frequency and severity is related to roadway, roadside, and traffic features.